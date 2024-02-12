I didn't ask for 14+1: DMDK Gen Secy Premalatha Vijayakanth takes U-turn

CHENNAI: In a fresh U-turn, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Monday said that she did not opine that she will form an alliance with the party which allocates 14 Lok Sabha seats and One Rajya Sabha seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing reporters after the meeting with office bearers held at the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu here, Premalatha said,

"The media are posting a different opinion without understanding what I said. It was our district secretaries who opined and asked for 14 Lok Sabha seats and One Rajya Sabha seat from our alliance party for the upcoming Parliamentary polls. Neither the opinion of the party leadership nor mine."

"Our district secretaries also expressed ideas about joining the alliance of DMK, AIADMK, and BJP. There is no need to be vague about the alliance. The party leadership is yet to take any official decision on the alliance. We will announce the alliance after another meeting with party functionaries," added Premalatha.

It may be recalled that on February 7, Premalatha announced that her party will contest the upcoming Parliamentary elections in alliance with the party which will be allocating 14 Lok Sabha seats and One Rajya Sabha seat.