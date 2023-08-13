I-Day celebrations: 9,000 police personnel to be deployed for bandobust duty

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police said that as many as 9000 police personnel will be deployed for bandobust duty as part of security arrangements for 76th Indian Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will hoist the national flag at Fort St.George on August 15 and deliver an address to the people. In fort st.George and surrounding areas, city police will put in place a five layer security arrangement to prevent any trespassers.

As part of a precautionary exercise, Chennai Airport, Railway Stations, Bus termini, Commercial establishments, Coastal areas, Religious places and in place where people congregate in large numbers within Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction are subjected to intensive checks and security is tightened, police said.

Besides, checks are being conducted in all the Lodges, Mansions and Hotels in the Greater Chennai Police limit. Managers and staff in hotels have been advised to inform Police about movement of suspicious persons.

Further, Patrol vehicles and Beat Marshalls are advised to intensify patrolling in their jurisdiction and officers have been asked to intensify vehicle checks.