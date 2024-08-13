I-Day 2024: Special train to operate between Chennai and Nagercoil

CHENNAI: An air conditioned superfast special train would be operated between Dr MGR Chennai Central/Avadi and Nagercoil to clear heavy rush of passengers during Independence Day long weekend.

Train no 06055 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil AC Superfast Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.30 hrs on 14th August (Wednesday) and reach Nagercoil at 12.30 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Train no 06056 Nagercoil – Avadi AC Superfast Special will leave Nagercoil at 15.50 hrs on 15th August (Thursday) and reach Avadi at 05.10 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the trains comprising 14 AC tier-III Economy and two luggage cum brake vans are open, a release issued by Southern Railway said.