I-Day 2024: Over 75,000 govt jobs will be filled before Jan 2026, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that over 75,000 government jobs would be filled before January 2026.

Delivering his Independence Day address after hoisting the national flag on the ramparts of Fort St George and accepting the guard of honour of the forces, Chief Minister Stalin said that over 75,000 vacancies in the state government would be filled before January 2026.

Pointing out that direct jobs were provided to 32,774 persons recruited through TNPSC, TNUSRB, MRB and TRB in the three years of this regime.

Adding that another 32,709 posts in local bodies and government undertakings among others were filled during the said period, the CM said that the government has recruited 65,483 youths for government service in the last three years.

He also added that various recruitments would be done in the next 16 months before January 2026.

Listing out the various development initiatives being undertaken by the state government, including Yeraiyur industrial park, Fintech city in Nandambakkam and mini Tidel parks in Villupuram, Tiruppur, Vellore, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Salem and Sivagangai and logistics park under being developed at an estimated cost Rs 300 crore in Coimbatore.

Stalin also added that he has dedicated himself to making Tamil Nadu the pioneer and model state in the country.