I-Day 2024: G M Eswara Rao conferred with President’s police medal

CHENNAI: G M Eswara Rao, IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway has been conferred with President's police medal for distinguished service, awarded on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

An officer of the Indian Railway Police Force Services (IRPFS) from the 1990 batch, Eswara Rao over his 32 years career served South Central Railway, Eastern Railway, South Western railway, East Coast Railway in various capacities.

Eswara Rao has previously received the President's Police Medal for Meritorious service during Independence Day 2014.

His planning ensured successful running of first Shramik special during Covid 19, crowd management during Godavari Pushkarams, conduct of All India Police band competition, various e-modules and transparent recruitments and selections of RPF personnel, preparation of RPF establishment manual, construction of model barracks and office buildings, timely promotion to all ranks, revamping of Moula Ali Training Centre.