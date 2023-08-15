I-Day 2023: School in Madurai hoist national flag at midnight

MADURAI: Queen Mira International School in Madurai celebrated the 77th Independence Day at midnight by hoisting the national flag.

Since India acquired Independence from the Britishers at midnight, students and teachers of Queen Mira International School celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the Indian flag at midnight.

Students were also dressed up as freedom fighters and leaders who fought for India's freedom and acted out history through drama and cultural programs. Meanwhile, various iconic buildings and monuments in India have been illuminated in the Tricolours lights ahead of Independence Day.

Agartala witnessed laser, sound & light show as the city soaks in Independence Day fervour in Tripura. Media Tree in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day.

Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate were light-up as city soaks in Independence Day fervour. Tiranga rally was organised by Rajkot Municipal Corporation in Gujarat along with Rajkot police. PM Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in the national capital on Tuesday. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into Amrit Kaal with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

A number of new initiatives have been taken to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. A large number of guests have been invited as compared to last year.