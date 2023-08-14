I-Day 2023: Left parties to boycott Governor's tea party

CHENNAI: After chief minister MK Stalin announced a boycott of the Governor's tea party on Independence Day denouncing his pro-NEET stand, CPM and CPI also joined the chorus announcing the boycott of the tea while the former decided to boycott all the programmes hosted by Raj Bhavan as long as Governor RN Ravi remains in office.

"Even as he continues to betray Tamil Nadu and its people, Governor Ravi is unabashed about his accepted sectarian views and is creating confusion by talking in public. As long as Ravi continues as Governor, we will boycott all the events organised by Raj Bhavan, " CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that his party has decided to boycott the tea party as the Governor continues to speak exceeding his authority, in particular, on NEET.

Meanwhile, CPI announced that it would sit in protest in front of the Union government offices on September 12, 13 and 14 protesting price rises, unemployment, divisive politics and imposition of Hindi by the BJP government.