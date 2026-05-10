I, C JOSEPH VIJAY...

I know very well what hunger is. I do not come from a royal lineage. I am just like you. One among you, like someone from your family, your son, your elder brother, your younger brother.

You gave me a huge place in cinema. And leaving all that recognition behind, I came into politics to repay my debt of gratitude to you. You accepted me with so much affection and stood with me in the face of insults and hardships.

I’m truly at a loss for words. My dear people, I am not a messiah. I, too, am an ordinary human being living a normal life.