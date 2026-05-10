I, C JOSEPH VIJAY...

CHENNAI: I do not know what to say or how to begin. I was born into the family of an ordinary assistant director who struggled to succeed in cinema. I know very well what poverty is.
I know very well what hunger is. I do not come from a royal lineage. I am just like you. One among you, like someone from your family, your son, your elder brother, your younger brother.
You gave me a huge place in cinema. And leaving all that recognition behind, I came into politics to repay my debt of gratitude to you. You accepted me with so much affection and stood with me in the face of insults and hardships.
I’m truly at a loss for words. My dear people, I am not a messiah. I, too, am an ordinary human being living a normal life.
I will not deceive you with false promises saying I will do this and I will do that. I will only do what possibly can be done. When I have crores of people standing with me, I have the confidence to face whatever comes my way.
I must also let you in on the present condition of the Tamil Nadu government. We have more than Rs 10 lakh crore debt on us. The treasury is completely empty. We have taken responsibility in spite of the situation. We will get the complete picture once we are inside — what is available and what isn’t. I want to release it as a White Paper before the people, transparently.
Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently, without any secrecy. You have given me a huge responsibility. At the same time, I request you to give me some time. I will try to fulfil all our promises step by step. But fulfil them I will.
Women's safety will be strictly enforced. From today itself, I will take steps to control the drug menace. It is the responsibility of the government to save our children from it.
Law and order and safety of everyone will be ensured. Even those who insulted me and troubled me are my people. Education, ration, healthcare, drinking water, roads and transport facilities will be my primary focus.
I will not touch a penny of public money. Vijay will not commit mistakes nor allow mistakes to be committed. There will be only one power centre under my leadership.
Women, youth, farmers, government employees, teachers, workers and fishermen will all live well under the TVK government. Vijay belongs equally to Hindus, Muslims and Christians. You can trust Vijay 100%.
This is a new beginning. A new era of real secular, social justice starts now.