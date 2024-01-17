'I am on journey to bring OPS and EPS together': V K Sasikala

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former general secretary of the party V K Sasikala charged that ego clash over superiority between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam undermining the values and interest of the party and its cadres and she vowed to "bring them together" to revive the party.



"I am on a journey to bring everyone together as gratitude to the two leaders (MGR and J Jayalalithaa) and the party cadres. It will be achieved like how we did and succeeded earlier, " said Sasikala, alluding to the merger of AIADMK (Janaki) and AIADMK (Jaya) factions in 1989. She pointed out that she wished to accomplish the task ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

She continued that she has been insisting the two leaders to stay together and everyone is AIADMKians.

"I am repeating the same on the birth anniversary of the party founder that everyone should come together to fulfil our leaders' objective of defeating the evil force DMK, " said the close confidante of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa while responding to a question on the clash between OPS and EPS.

On OPS's remarks that EPS would land in Tihar jail, if he opens up and divulges certain secrets, Sasikala said that the clash between the two to show who is "big" and it is hurting the party.

The cadres were fuming and overtly expressing that the leaders were self-centered and ignoring the larger interest of the party and its functionaries.

"Even common man knows that the DMK will not win a single seat, if the AIADMK leaders come together. They should understand the strength of the united AIADMK and they should remain loyal to two charismatic leaders and people of the state, " she further said.