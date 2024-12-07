Hyundai Motor India Foundation hands over medical equipment to govt hospital, PHCs in Cuddalore

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic division of auto major Hyundai Motor India Ltd, has handed over Rs 1.10 crore worth of medical equipment to upgrade infrastructure at a government hospital and six primary health centres in Cuddalore district.

The Foundation's trustee Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan handed over the medical equipment to Thittakudi Chief Medical Officer Dr Sebanandham in the presence of Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan at an event recently.

The medical equipment has been provided towards development of public health infrastructure in Government Hospital, Thittakudi and in six primary health centres in Mangalur block, Cuddalore district, a press release said on Saturday.

The contribution by the Foundation includes a digital X-ray machine with printer, biphasic defibrillator, biochemistry, baby warmer among others.

"Access to quality healthcare is a fundamental need, and through this humble support, we aim to bridge the gap in healthcare infrastructure for underserved areas. This is a part of our global vision 'Progress for Humanity' ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth for all," Sivaramakrishnan said.