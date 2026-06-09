Hyundai-Backed Thoothukudi project: Boosting shipbuilding ambitions of TN: Keerthana

CHENNAI: State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce S Keerthana on Tuesday said the proposed greenfield shipyard project at Thoothukudi, anchored by South Korean giant HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, could become a key pillar of India's long-term shipbuilding ambitions and Blue Economy strategy.
During her maiden visit to the Republic of Korea after assuming office, Keerthana toured HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan shipyard, regarded as one of the world's largest shipbuilding facilities, and held discussions on potential areas of cooperation in shipbuilding, marine engineering and industrial integration.
Describing the proposed Thoothukudi project as one of the earliest outcomes of the India–Republic of Korea maritime cooperation framework, the State Minister said the initiative reflected the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries in the maritime sector.
"The proposed greenfield shipbuilding cluster with HD Hyundai as an anchor player is an important project in advancing India's shipbuilding ambitions and Tamil Nadu's vision for maritime growth," she said in a social media post.
Keerthana said Tamil Nadu, with one of the country's longest coastlines and a strong maritime legacy, was well placed to emerge as a leader in the Blue Economy. She noted that Thoothukudi, backed by its port infrastructure and industrial ecosystem, offered a natural advantage for developing a large-scale maritime manufacturing cluster.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the State government remained committed to creating a stable, transparent and industry-friendly environment for strategic investments, she said.
The minister said HD Hyundai's expertise in building large commercial vessels and operating integrated shipbuilding ecosystems would be valuable in creating a globally competitive shipbuilding base in Tamil Nadu.
The project, she added, is expected to generate substantial employment, attract global supply chain partners, strengthen domestic shipbuilding capabilities, and create opportunities for MSMEs and ancillary industries across the State.