Hyundai-Backed Thoothukudi project: Boosting shipbuilding ambitions of TN: Keerthana

During her maiden visit to the Republic of Korea after assuming office, Keerthana toured HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan shipyard, regarded as one of the world's largest shipbuilding facilities, and held discussions on potential areas of cooperation in shipbuilding, marine engineering and industrial integration.

Describing the proposed Thoothukudi project as one of the earliest outcomes of the India–Republic of Korea maritime cooperation framework, the State Minister said the initiative reflected the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries in the maritime sector.

"The proposed greenfield shipbuilding cluster with HD Hyundai as an anchor player is an important project in advancing India's shipbuilding ambitions and Tamil Nadu's vision for maritime growth," she said in a social media post.