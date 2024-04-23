Hyperloop has the power to reshape the world, says CEO of Indian Railways

CHENNAI: CEO of Indian Railways Jaya Varma Sinha has said that Hyperloop has the power to reshape our world in profound ways by reducing travel time between cities to enhance connectivity and unlocking economic opportunities.

Delivering a keynote address in the Global Hyperloops Conference virtually, Jaya Varma said, "From reducing travel time between cities to enhancing connectivity and unlocking economic opportunities, Hyperloop has the power to reshape our world in profound ways. We must address concerns regarding safety, reliability, and environmental impact while also navigating the legal and regulatory framework to handle the complexity of this revolutionary technology."

"This mode of transport will be marked by its immunity to weather, collision-free commute which can move at twice the speed of a plane, with low power consumption and energy storage for 24-hour operations. Overall the Hyperloop will be a sustainable mode of transportation, " she noted.

On his part, Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation, and a Distinguished Alumnus Awardee of IIT-M said, "Going to private markets could be a very good go to market strategy. Personalised transport systems for huge campuses of corporations and universities could be targeted."

Addressing the Conference, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "IIT-M believes that this journey is going to be a technically rewarding one, a commercially productive one and a globally useful one."

SR Chakravarthy, Team Avishkar Hyperloop of IIT-M said, "This was one of my biggest dreams, to conduct a global hyperloop competition in India. I am very proud to say that we are the only institute to be providing a 422m long tube."

By explaining the technologies involved in the Hyperloop and its associated benefits - incredible speed, safety and sustainability, the conference aimed to contribute towards the development of a massive Hyperloop community over the years to revolutionise the existing transport system.

IIT Madras organised a two-day Global Hyperloop Conference on April 20 and 21 at its Research Park.

Titled 'Parivahan', the conference aimed to introduce the futuristic concept of Hyperloop to India, providing a global platform for innovative teams.