Hyderabad-Kottayam-Hyderabad trains to stop at Podanur for Sabarimala season

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified additional stoppage at Podanur station for Train Nos 07163 / 07164 Hyderabad – Kottayam – Hyderabad Special.

1. Train No. 07163 Hyderabad – Kottayam Special will leave Hyderabad at 1.30 pm on December 20 & 27 (Fridays) and reach Kottayam at 6.45 pm the next day.

It would halt for two minutes from 12.28 pm at Podanur on Saturday.

2. Train No. 07164 Kottayam – Hyderabad Special will leave Kottayam at 9.45 pm on December 21 & 28 (Saturdays) and reach Hyderabad at 12.30 am on the third day.

It will halt for two minutes from 3.31 am at Podanur on Sunday, a release issued by Southern Railway said.