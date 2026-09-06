Hyderabad businessman robbed off Rs 1 crore in Coimbatore; police suspect hawala transaction

One suspect has since been detained near Ulundurpet.

Police are probing whether the cash was hawala money and suspect that the gang may have known the 65-year-old businessman, Thamun, was travelling to Coimbatore with the money.

They are also investigating whether the gang had followed him from Hyderabad before carrying out the robbery.

Thamun frequently visits Coimbatore for business and boarded a luxury bus in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 3) night with cash in a bag. When he got off and walked a short distance on Friday morning, a car approached him from behind.