Hyderabad-based devotees detained as camera glasses used to photograph deities at Tiruvannamalai temple

TIRVANNAMALAI: Two Hyderabad-based youths were detained after allegedly attempting to photograph the presiding deities at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai using camera-fitted spectacles, amid three-tier security arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the temple on Friday.
Pavunish and Mahesh had come to the temple for darshan when they allegedly attempted to photograph Arunachaleswarar and Unnamalai Amman at the respective sanctums using a camera concealed in their spectacles.
Temple employees near the sanctum noticed the two and detained them. The camera-fitted spectacles were seized and the youths were taken to the temple's internal office, where they were questioned.
The temple administration later handed them over to Tiruvannamalai Town police. After questioning them, the police warned and released them.
The incident occurred as three-tier security arrangements were in place at the temple for Amit Shah's visit. Hundreds of police personnel had been deployed at the temple from Friday morning ahead of the Union home minister's visit in the evening.
The use of cameras is prohibited at the Arunachaleswarar and Unnamalai Amman sanctums. Despite the restriction, some visitors have occasionally recorded photographs and videos of the deities and posted them on social media. Temple officials seize the mobile phones and cameras of those caught doing so and take action.
The temple witnessed a large number of devotees on Friday, as Saturdays and Sundays usually see heavy footfall.
Amit Shah visited the Arunachaleswarar Temple on Friday evening and offered prayers.