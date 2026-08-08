Hyderabad-based devotees detained as camera glasses used to photograph deities at Tiruvannamalai temple

The temple administration later handed them over to Tiruvannamalai Town police. After questioning them, the police warned and released them.

The incident occurred as three-tier security arrangements were in place at the temple for Amit Shah's visit. Hundreds of police personnel had been deployed at the temple from Friday morning ahead of the Union home minister's visit in the evening.

The use of cameras is prohibited at the Arunachaleswarar and Unnamalai Amman sanctums. Despite the restriction, some visitors have occasionally recorded photographs and videos of the deities and posted them on social media. Temple officials seize the mobile phones and cameras of those caught doing so and take action.

The temple witnessed a large number of devotees on Friday, as Saturdays and Sundays usually see heavy footfall.