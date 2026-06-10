Hydel power generation increased in the Nilgiris to meet demand

Significantly, the district houses 12 hydel power stations under the Kundah and Pykara hydroelectric projects, with a combined installed capacity of 833 MW. Although, electricity demand typically stabilises after the summer months, officials said the continued high demand in certain regions prompted the increase in hydel generation. The additional power is fed into the transmission and distribution corridor in Erode for further supply, the official added.

While water levels in several reservoirs in the Nilgiris had declined following an extended dry spell, officials expressed confidence that the onset of the southwest monsoon would support sustained hydel generation. The district, which receives an average annual rainfall of 1,250 mm and has over 60 per cent forest cover, is a key catchment region for several rivers.

Meanwhile, although power interruptions have been reported in parts of Tamil Nadu, authorities have attributed them to maintenance work, cable faults and other technical issues rather than a statewide power shortage.