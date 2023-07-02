Humanity essential for candidates: Duraisamy after 'Manidhaneyam' students ace IFoS exam

CHENNAI: Six students of Manidhaneyam Academy have achieved top ranks in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) IFoS.



The UPSC on Saturday declared the Interview results of Indian Forest Service (IFoS) exam. R Vaishali (All India Rank 37), P Krishnaprasad (AIR 44), M Neela (AIR 69), E Suga (AIR 78),



M Muthuarasi (AIR 83), R Sushmitha (AIR 118) were the students who trained in Manidhaneyam academy. Apart from these six, many from Manidhaneyam Academy cracked the Interview,” said a release from the academy. Saidai Duraisamy, founder of Manidhaneyam Academy on Saturday commended the aspirants who topped the results and spoke to Ramakrishna of DT Next.



What should the students who are aiming to crack the Civil Services Exam do first?



The essential qualifications required for the competitive exam aspirants can be classified as personality qualifications and academic qualifications. Aspirants should develop qualities such as humanity, social responsibility, patriotism, honesty, leadership qualities, language skills, writing ability, observational ability and ability to study for more than 10 hours per day. These are essential qualities. A thorough understanding of the syllabus for the examination is essential at all levels. Aspirants should study the previous year questions and understand the syllabus and exam pattern to make a strategy on how to approach the Civil Services exam. Regular reading of current affairs is very important to succeed. A detailed reading list for the subjects is uploaded on our website (www.mntfreeias. com). Anyone can access it.

How are you identifying and selecting the aspirants for Manidhaneyam academy?

Our main objective is to uplift the economically disadvantaged students and the criteria for selecting students varies from exam to exam. We select aspirants and train them by considering Common Entrance Test, Class 10 and 12 marks, interview and their socio economic background. For example, recently we have selected 100 aspirants to train for TNPSC Mains. We are providing Rs 10,000 per month for three months as a stipend. We follow the reservation system of the government.

What kind of coaching/training do you offer?

Our coaching strategy varies from exam to exam and we provide training in both Tamil and English medium. We have uploaded all the subjects in audio-visual format on the website (www.mntfreeias. com) for UPSC Prelims. We provide free travel expenses, accommodation, dress and sample interview to the students who are appearing for UPSC Interview. The audio-visual course notes for the TNPSC exam are also being prepared and will soon be uploaded on the website.

Is there any difference in coaching between UPSC and TNPSC?

There are differences between TNPSC and UPSC in terms of syllabus, exam pattern, questions and nature reading list. For the TNPSC exam, question papers will be printed in Tamil and English. But, in the UPSC exam, question papers are printed only in English and Hindi. However, as far as UPSC Mains Exam is concerned, even if the questions are printed in English, aspirants can write the exam in their regional language. For example, Tamil students can write their exam in either English or Tamil. Similarly, you can face UPSC Interview in Tamil. It is noteworthy that Tamil literature is also an optional subject in the UPSC Mains syllabus. As far as TNPSC is concerned, Tamil has been made compulsory at all levels (Group-I, II, IIA, IV etc.). Only aspirants who know how to read and write Tamil can face the TNPSC exam and succeed. There is a negative mark in the UPSC Prelims. There are no negative marks in TNPSC exams. As far as TNPSC is concerned, Tamil Nadu specific information will be given importance in all general knowledge questions and it is essential to read all the Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation’s books of Classes 6 to 12. Similarly, reading NCERT books of Classes 6-12 is essential for the UPSC exam. The practice strategies for TNPSC and UPSC vary depending on the above factors.

What is the difference between Manidhaneyam and other academies?

The fundamental aim of Manidhaneyam is to break down social and economic barriers and empower all. In a way, it is an attempt to democratise competitive exam education and training for free. Through this, the poor and marginal people can be empowered by attaining government posts.

Manidhaneyam academy is doing the above activities with social concern and social responsibility. Our objective is only for social purposes, but private coaching centres work only for economic purposes. We will schedule the number of classes at our training centre in excess of demand. In a private coaching centre, the number of classes will be limited in order to generate income. We train the students based on their Class 10 and 12 marks, entrance test and interview and find out what type of competitive exams they are suitable for. In case of other private coaching centres only training fee is considered eligible. But, we provide free tuition, scholarships, stipend and accommodation to a limited number of students. In case of private everything is charged.



Tell us how it is feasible to provide coaching for free as well as stipend?

From the earnings of my family members, I have divided all the wealth earned into two equal shares for my family and for the Manidhaneyam Trust. I have been running Manidhaneyam Trust for 18 years with dedication. Although many people from India and foreign countries have tried to donate to our foundation at various times, I have not received any donation from anyone even though I was facing financial difficulties. I have been running this foundation by selling the properties of my family members or taking loans from banks during difficult times. I am running this foundation as per the advice given by revolutionary leader MGR that humanity should selflessly serve this land and people.

Saidai Duraisamy, Malliga Duraisamy and Vasundara Vetri to help social, economically weaker sections started the Manidhaneyam IAS academy in 2005. Our aim is to give honest and clean governance power by creating such opportunities for the people who are all willing to serve the country.



Coaching was provided online during COVID-19 pandemic. Is it still offered online?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time in India, DD Podhigai has telecasted video classes for Prelims training. Many people benefited all over India. After that, we started online training permanently for Prelims. As we are conducting competitive exam coaching online, college students in large numbers have the opportunity to understand the basic syllabus of the competitive exam and crack the competitive exam easily after graduation.

Our e-learning course is popular among students. Till now, we have more than 44,000 students registered for the TNPSC and UPSC exams and coaching for competitive exams online



Our online education has created an environment where students can learn without being separated from their family environment. Our e-learning course is popular among students. Till now, we have more than 44,000 students registered for the TNPSC and UPSC exams and coaching for competitive exams online. We provide online coaching to students at both the Prelims and Mains level.



So far, how many people trained by Manidhaneyam Academy and are in government jobs and what is the role of Alumni in your trust?

Our educational unit started with 100 students, 21 classes are conducted daily in 3 classes in rotation in 7 centres per day and more than 18,000 were trained free of charge. It is to be noted that most of the students appearing in the competitive examinations are trained in Manidhaneyam Academy. So far, a total of 3,699 students from our academy have passed UPSC, TNPSC, Judiciary Department exams and are working in the central and state governments. Alumni participation is important for aspirants and they contribute significantly in giving direct counselling and mock interviews.