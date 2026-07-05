Human skeleton wrapped in plastic sheet found near Ulundurpet

CHENNAI: A human skeleton, wrapped in a black plastic sheet, was found at a cremation ground on the banks of the Gadilam River in Puthanandal village near Ulundurpet, shocking passersby, who alerted the police.
Acting on the information, the Kalamarudur police rushed to the spot, recovered the skeleton and conducted an inquiry, said a Daily Thanthi report.
However, it was not immediately known whether the skeleton belonged to a man or a woman.
Police are investigating the case from various angles, including whose skeleton it is and whether it is linked to a murder, with the remains having been dumped at the spot after a long time. Further investigation is under way.