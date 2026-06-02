Human skeleton near railway tracks create furore in Chengalpattu village

As the skeleton was reported only now, police suspected that the remains may have been brought from another location and dumped in the bushes after being killed elsewhere. Police also recovered an old, torn men’s shirt from the spot where the skeleton was found.

Police are probing whether the garment is connected to the deceased or was deliberately left behind to mislead the investigation. The skeletal remains have been sent to the Chengalpattu District GH for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, the Chengalpattu Taluk Police have registered a case and begun reviewing missing-persons complaints filed over the past six months in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram to determine whether the remains may be linked to any missing cases.