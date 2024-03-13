Human sacrifice case: Kovai labourer held

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old man was arrested by Coimbatore rural police on Tuesday, five months after he murdered a yet to be identified man in a case of human sacrifice.

According to police, the accused GP Muthu, a daily wager involved in black magic from Puliakulam, tricked an unknown man waiting near a Tasmac shop at Karamadai to consume liquor in October, last year.

He then took the unsuspecting victim to a farm owned by one Suppammal near Thekkampatti and murdered him after performing puja. Villagers, who were grazing cattle, checked out on sensing some foul smell and were shocked to find severed body parts in a decaying state. As there was blood splash and indications for conduct of a puja in the scene of crime, the police then began the probe suspecting it to be a case of human sacrifice.

After intensive investigation, special teams of police managed to nab Muthu after a long search with an Aadhaar card found at the scene of crime. The accused, who confessed to the crime, claimed to have committed the murder on the request of God, who appeared in his dream. However he has no idea on the identity of the deceased.

The accused has been produced in court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. A further inquiry is underway to know the identity of the deceased.