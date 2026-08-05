Human remains found in suitcase on Tamil Nadu Express at Agra Cantt station

AGRA: Human remains were found inside a suitcase recovered from a general coach of the Tamil Nadu Express at Agra Cantt railway station on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by the Government Railway Police (GRP), officials said.
GRP Circle Officer Rajesh Dixit said the railway authorities at Gwalior alerted the GRP around 5 am that a suitcase kept near the rear end of a general coach of the train was oozing what appeared to be blood and emitting a foul smell.
After the train reached Agra Cantt station, personnel of the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered the suitcase from the coach.
"When the suitcase was opened, some human body parts were found inside," Dixit said.
The remains have been sent for post-mortem examination.
The officer said the body parts were wrapped in paper carrying a Chennai logo, following which an investigation team was dispatched to Chennai.
Police are also examining CCTV footage from railway stations where the train halted to ascertain when and by whom the suitcase was placed inside the coach, he added.