Human remains found in suitcase on Tamil Nadu Express at Agra Cantt station

GRP Circle Officer Rajesh Dixit said the railway authorities at Gwalior alerted the GRP around 5 am that a suitcase kept near the rear end of a general coach of the train was oozing what appeared to be blood and emitting a foul smell.

After the train reached Agra Cantt station, personnel of the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered the suitcase from the coach.

"When the suitcase was opened, some human body parts were found inside," Dixit said.