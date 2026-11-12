Human faeces found atop overhead water tank in Mayiladuthurai village

TIRUCHY: Human faeces were found atop an overhead water tank at Panneerveli village in Villiyanallur panchayat near Mayiladuthurai on Thursday, triggering tension among the residents.
On Thursday morning, Jayaprakash, a youth from the village, climbed atop the OHT for better mobile network and was shocked to smell a stench and found human faeces on the rooftop of the tank. He immediately passed on the information to the other residents.
Subsequently, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials were alerted. They visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The officials also collected the water samples and sent them for lab analysis. They assured severe action against the culprit. The water supply was suspended for the day.
The 30,000-litre capacity OHT constructed in 1995 has been the only drinking water source for around 200 families in the village. There has been a widespread complaint that miscreants climb atop the OHT for nature's call. Residents have been raising complaints with the officials, but nothing has materialised so far.
The residents complained to the DRDA officials that the tank has not been cleaned for more than 15 years. Raising concerns over the damaged lid of the tank, they appealed to the officials to ensure a new tank is constructed for their village.
The officials informed the villagers that a proposal for the new overhead tank has been sent and is awaiting approval. Once the fund is sanctioned, a new OHT would be constructed, the officials assured the villagers.