Human faeces found atop overhead water tank in Mayiladuthurai village

On Thursday morning, Jayaprakash, a youth from the village, climbed atop the OHT for better mobile network and was shocked to smell a stench and found human faeces on the rooftop of the tank. He immediately passed on the information to the other residents.

Subsequently, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials were alerted. They visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The officials also collected the water samples and sent them for lab analysis. They assured severe action against the culprit. The water supply was suspended for the day.

The 30,000-litre capacity OHT constructed in 1995 has been the only drinking water source for around 200 families in the village. There has been a widespread complaint that miscreants climb atop the OHT for nature's call. Residents have been raising complaints with the officials, but nothing has materialised so far.