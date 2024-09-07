Human chain on eye donation awareness conducted by Nagercoil Dr Agarwals branch

NAGERCOIL: The 39th National Eye Donation Awareness human chain was held at the Nagercoil branch of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital with much enthusiasm and fanfare on September 5. Hospitals all over the nation conduct eye donation awareness programmes between August 25 and September 8.

One of the leading players in serving people with high-quality eye care, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital too conducted it this year joining hands with educational institutions and the participation of around 500 in the human chain.

Nagercoil Corporation Commissioner Nishanth Krishna was the chief guest at the event. Gopal Surendran from KIMS Health, the heads of Adarsh Vidya Kendra and Sri Ayyappa Women’s College too took part in the human chain and delivered a talk.

The chief of the Nagercoil Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital branch Syril Jose, and chief surgeon Dr SV Iswarya Devi took part in the event and enlightened the audience on the importance of saving eyesight.