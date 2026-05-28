HT power: Online services to be down on May 28

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has announced that online services related to high tension (HT) electricity consumers, including meter reading and billing details, will remain unavailable on Thursday owing to server upgrade work.
The services will be suspended from 6 am to 8 pm, to facilitate the migration of the existing HT billing database and server system to a new advanced server infrastructure, including Oracle 19c.
The existing HT billing database and server system currently handle key revenue-related operations such as billing details of HT consumers, meter reading information, online payment services and integration with mobile applications.
It said the upgradation works are aimed at improving the security and speed of the billing services for HT consumers. HT consumers as well as field-level officials will not be able to access related online services. The TNPDCL has requested HT consumers and the public to plan their work in advance and cooperate during the temporary disruption.
It said the upgrade would help provide faster and uninterrupted services to HT consumers in the future. It also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to consumers during the maintenance period.