HR&CE’s endowments department shifted to Commercial Taxes and Registration

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has transferred the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department from the Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department to the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar.
Following the restructuring, the administration of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, charitable institutions, and Hindu and Jain religious institutions will come under the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.
The government has also reorganised two other departments as part of the administrative changes. The Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department has been renamed as the Planning and Development Department. The Special Initiatives Department has been separated from the Planning Department and attached to the Tourism and Culture Department.
Officials said that the changes were part of an administrative reorganisation aimed at streamlining the functioning of government departments. The order takes effect immediately.