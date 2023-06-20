HR&CE’s call to appoint trustees to temple irks locals

VELLORE: A HR&CE department advertisement dated June 15 calling for applications from devout Hindus for the post of trustee in the Jalakandeswarar Temple inside the historic fort has raised the ire of local devotees who demand to know why the department wants to interfere in a temple controlled by the Union government’s ASI (Archeological Survey of India).

AIADMK Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu, accompanied by party functionaries handed over a petition against the proposed move to Vellore DRO K Ramamurthy on Monday and told DT Next that the move could be a precursor to similar moves against the mosque and church inside the fort.

“When everyone knows that the temple is under ASI control and that only poojas can be performed and that no alternations can be made, this seems to be a wanton move by the DMK government to meddle in something over which it has no control,” he told this newspaper.

The temple is presently looked after by members of Dharma Sthabanam, which includes a president, three vice presidents, a secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and 8 committee members.

Treasurer and kumbabishekam committee president ASA Shanmugam told DT Next, that “We are presently involved in organising the temple’s fourth kumbabishekam on June 25.”

Residents were annoyed at the HR&CE interference as they remember the prolonged battle they undertook in the courts to make the temple fit for worship.

Now local devotees are girding up for another battle royal, this time with the HR&CE department.

However, sources revealed that the reason for the onslaught was because the local Minister’s name was not included in the kumbabishekam invitation.