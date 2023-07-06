HR&CE tries to take over Asiriri Murugan temple

VELLORE: Even before the issue of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department attempting to take over Arulmigu Jalakandeswarar Temple inside the historic Vellore Fort could die down, moves by the department to take over a 500-year-old hill temple in Katpadi taluk has drawn devotees ire.



The issue pertains to a Murugan temple atop Asiriri hill at 55 Puthur in Katpadi taluk. Traditional dharmakartha Neelavarnam said, “We were shocked when three weeks ago the HR&CE inspector approached us and demanded that we hand over the keys to the temple as the department had already appointed trustees. Even till date we have received no information about such a proposed move.”

Explaining further, he said, “We sent letters to all department officials, but till date have received no response. Hence, we stated that we would continue to run the temple and that we would not hand over the keys.”

Sources revealed that devotee were peeved as the three persons appointed as trustees are all DMK men close to a prominent party functionary. Asked about the need to take over a temple, sources said that it was a move by the present dispensation to appoint party men to temples hitherto not under their control.

Though two peace committee meetings were conducted in the Katpadi taluk office, the issue was not settled. One issue was the HR&CE not giving any advance intimation about the move and the other issue was the entry of Hindu Munnani in the picture stating that they would launch a prolonged protest if the government tried to take over a temple just for the sake of controlling it.

“It is a small temple, but the ongoing issue has resulted in local devotees banding together to ensure that the temple continues to remain with its present administrators,” sources said.