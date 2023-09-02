HR&CE told to ban use of mobiles inside all temples

CHENNAI: A special division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the state to implement the mobile phone ban in all the temples.

Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani submitted a status report before a division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu, stating that bringing mobile phones and electronic gadgets with cameras into the temple is prohibited.

The standing counsel for Palani temple R Bharanidharan submitted an action taken report to ban mobile phones inside the temple. Taking mobile phones and electronic gadgets with cameras are prohibited from the foothills of the temple, cited the report. Three counters were created to collect the mobile phones and to keep them in the counter, read the report. The devotees will be charged Rs 5 as a nominal fee and the temple staff will be stationed at each counter from October 1, said the report.

Accepting the status report, the bench directed the HR&CE to implement the ban on mobile phones and electronic gadgets in all the temples across the state.