HR&CE to take 1000 elder persons for pilgrimage to Arupadai Vedu at free of cost

CHENNAI: Elderly devotees of Lord Murugan would be taken on pilgrimage by the department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) to Arupadai Veedu, the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan, in the state.



They can take up the pilgrimage without spending a penny as the department would take care of the entire expenditure under the free pilgrimage scheme.

Under the scheme, the department would take 1000 people aged between 60 and 70 years in a year to the popular Murugan temples at Thiruparankundram, Tiruchendur, Palani, Swamimalai, Thiruthani and Pazhamudircholai.

They would be taken in five batches, 200 each. It was one of the announcements made by minister P K Sekarbabu in the floor of assembly during the demands for grants for the department in the financial year 2023-2024.

"Many elderly persons find it difficult to take up pilgrimage to Arupadai Vedu at least once in their life. Taking this into consideration, the Chief Minister, M K Stalin, instructed the department to design a scheme to take the elderly persons, who longing to visit the famous Murugan temples, pilgrimage," the minister P K Sekarbabu told media persons after distributing Pongal gift of Rs 1000 to retired Archakars and employers of the department on Wednesday.

The interested persons can apply by downloading the form from the department's website from Friday. A total of 200 eligible persons would be shortlisted for the first batch of the beneficiaries.

The first batch of the devotees would be taken on pilgrimage to Arupadai Vedu on January 28 to mark the launch of the scheme, said the minister.

Several devotees were benefiting under similar schemes by taking up pilgrimage to Rameshwaram-Kasi, Manasarovar and Muktinath (Nepal). As many as 300 persons were taken to these pilgrimage spots and the government allocated Rs 75 lakh as subsidy for the scheme, he further said.