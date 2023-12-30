HR&CE to restore temples damaged by Michaung and torrential rains at Rs 5 cr

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department is taking up renovation and restoration of temples damaged in Cyclone Michaung at Rs 5 crore. Minister for HR&CE PK Sekarbabu held a review meeting with Principal Secretary of the department K Manivasan, Officer on special duty (HR&CE) J Kumaragurubaran and Commissioner KV Muralidharan a few days ago to assess damages caused to the temples due to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts and the torrential rains that lashed Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, according to a statement. Authorities briefed the minister about the extent of damages, as many as 26 temples in these districts.

Officials arrived at an estimate of Rs 5 crore to take up the restoration works, added the statement. The minister directed the officials to take up the restoration works and complete them at the earliest.