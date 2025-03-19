HR&CE recovers stolen manuscripts from Tirupattur temple architect, experts to analyse

CHENNAI: A day after officials from the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) retrieved five bundles of manuscripts from the possession of an architect, who reportedly stole them from the Arulmigu Kalatheeswarar Temple in Koratti, Tirupattur district, the department has taken the initiative to examine and document the manuscripts. As part of this effort, a team of experts led by Prof S Thamarai Pandian of the International Institute of Tamil Studies (IITS) has been brought in to examine the manuscripts.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the department along with police personnel conducted a surprise check at the house of the architect, who had been involved in the temple’s renovation in 2015, and recovered three bundles of palm-leaf manuscripts. Three of the bundles contain 500 leaves each, two bundles contain approximately 600 leaves, and one bundle features a depiction of a tiger and a king. Additionally, another separate palm-leaf document was also recovered from the house, the minister said in a statement.

An inquiry revealed that the architect had been engaged in the temple’s renovation 10 years ago. During this time, he discovered the manuscripts in the temple’s Rajagopuram and secretly removed them without handing them over to the authorities.

Following the recovery of the manuscripts, the minister instructed Prof Thamarai Pandian of IITS’s Tamil Literature and Manuscriptology department to analyse the manuscripts and translate them into modern Tamil to help future generations understand the historical records and their significance.

Since the DMK came to power, the department has carried out field studies in 979 temples. As a result, officials have discovered a total of 2,12,585 palm-leaf manuscripts, 22 copper plates, 67 copper plates with inscriptions, 2 silver documents, one gold document, and 365 literary manuscripts from 31 temples. So far, the department has scientifically preserved 26,734 manuscripts, the minister further stated.