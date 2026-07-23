HR&CE panel to assess immovable assets of Palani temple

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has constituted a six-member committee to assess all the immovable properties belonging to the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Palani, following the controversy over the alleged sale of temple land.
The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by HR&CE Minister Ramesh. Subsequently, the Commissioner G Vinay issued an order constituting the committee and directing officials to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the temple's immovable assets.
According to the order, the committee will be headed by the Additional Commissioner, HR&CE Department, and will comprise the Joint Commissioner of the Palani temple, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Palani, the Deputy Collector, Dindigul, the Assistant Director of the Survey and Land Records Department, and the Special Tahsildar (Temple Lands), Dindigul.
The Commissioner has also directed the Revenue Department to extend full cooperation for the exercise and make the necessary arrangements for a joint survey of the temple lands by officials of both the Revenue and HR&CE departments. A fraudulent sale registration of a parcel of land associated with the Palani temple is the latest controversy across the state.
On July 6, a 1.4-acre plot that is used as a parking lot for devotees of the Temple in Palani town was registered in the name of two private individuals. The land is estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore. Following this controversy, the HR&CE department has initiated an assessment of the immovable properties of Palani Temple.