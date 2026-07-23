HR&CE panel to assess immovable assets of Palani temple

The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by HR&CE Minister Ramesh. Subsequently, the Commissioner G Vinay issued an order constituting the committee and directing officials to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the temple's immovable assets.

According to the order, the committee will be headed by the Additional Commissioner, HR&CE Department, and will comprise the Joint Commissioner of the Palani temple, the Revenue Divisional Officer, Palani, the Deputy Collector, Dindigul, the Assistant Director of the Survey and Land Records Department, and the Special Tahsildar (Temple Lands), Dindigul.