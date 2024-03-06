HR&CE officials recover temple land worth Rs 20 cr in Karur

TIRUCHY: Karur HR&CE officials on Tuesday recovered 10.19 acre-land worth Rs 20 crore belonging to Arulmigu Kalyana Pasupatheeswarar temple.

According to the officials, the Arulmigu Kalyana Pasupatheeswarar temple owns several acres of land spread across Karur district and most of them are encroached by the private parties and the officials have been recovering them after legal battles.

Among them, a private real estate firm had encroached 10.19-acre land located in the heart of Karur town and they have created housing sites and have been trying to sell them since 2012.

However, the HR&CE officials who had stopped the selling of the land by private parties approached the court praying to order the temple administration to take possession of the land.

The court had recently ordered the private firm to hand over the land to the temple administration. Based on the court order, the officials headed by HR and CE Joint Commissioner Jaidevi went to the spot on Tuesday along with the court staff and the police and took possession of the particular land. They also erected a notice board stating that the land belonged to the temple.