HR&CE ministry to work on lodging facilities, e-entry tickets at major temples

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Ramesh on Saturday directed officials to implement online entry ticket systems in major temples and prepare proposals for constructing lodging facilities for devotees as part of measures to improve temple administration and pilgrim services.
Chairing a meeting at the HR&CE Commissioner's office in Nungambakkam, the Minister reviewed the department's schemes, ongoing projects, work progress and preparations for policy announcements proposed to be placed before the Assembly.
He instructed officials to ensure that e-entry ticket facilities are introduced in temples witnessing heavy pilgrim footfall. Senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities should be given priority in advance darshan bookings and provided separate access for darshan, he said.
Ramesh also directed the department to increase the number of online darshan slots during festival seasons and upgrade its website to improve public access to temple services.
Officials were asked to prepare proposals on constructing lodging facilities with basic amenities at temples where such infrastructure is required.
He also instructed officials to expedite the appointment of non-hereditary trustees in temples with vacant positions and take steps to restore damaged temple cars with support from the public and donors.
With the Tamil month of Aadi approaching, he directed officials to complete preparatory works at temples and submit advance reports on arrangements and precautionary measures. He also ordered immediate improvement of facilities along the Girivalam path at Tiruvannamalai.
The Minister further instructed temple authorities to display the quantity and price of prasadam sold at temple outlets to ensure transparency for devotees.