HR&CE ministry to work on lodging facilities, e-entry tickets at major temples

Chairing a meeting at the HR&CE Commissioner's office in Nungambakkam, the Minister reviewed the department's schemes, ongoing projects, work progress and preparations for policy announcements proposed to be placed before the Assembly.



He instructed officials to ensure that e-entry ticket facilities are introduced in temples witnessing heavy pilgrim footfall. Senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities should be given priority in advance darshan bookings and provided separate access for darshan, he said.