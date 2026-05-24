HR&CE Minister says Vijay's choice beyond caste affiliations

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Ramesh said TVK had adopted Periyar as its ideological leader and followed the principles of Dr BR Ambedkar in opposing caste discrimination. “We have been made ministers after our dedication to social service was recognised. There is no caste, religious or gender discrimination in the party. Our president is very particular about these principles,” he said.

Claiming that the people had voted for TVK because they viewed Vijay as “one among their family”, the minister said the mandate was for the party’s ideology and leadership rather than individual candidates.