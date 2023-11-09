HR&CE Minister doing good job, appreciates Sellur Raju

MADURAI: Lauding the role of HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju said the Minister has been performing his duties well. Raju then added that he’s not sure whether fellow Ministers were discharging their duties.

The former minister and AIADMK leader replying to a query on BJP state president K Annamalai’s remarks on abolishing HR&CE said, Annamalai was making unnecessary comments and suggested that the BJP leader could have pointed out the importance of avoiding unnecessary expenses by the department instead.

Criticising the state, he said precautionary measures were not taken ahead of the northeast monsoon. With monsoon active, now’s not a wise time to lay underground pipes for Mullaperiyar drinking water project, which’s actually launched by the erstwhile AIADMK regime, he said ruing the bad condition of the roads in the temple city. Despite having two Ministers, Madurai has not witnessed development in any way, he said adding, under the Smart Cities Mission, various development works were carried out on the riverfront of Vaigai during AIADMK rule, if the regime had one more year, the AIADMK would have made the Vaigai river on par with Thames.