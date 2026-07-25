HR&CE minister can't feign ignorance about Palani temple land registration; CBI probe only solution: AIADMK ex-minister

DINDIGUL: AIADMK treasurer Dindigul Srinivasan on Saturday alleged that the CB-CID investigation into the Palani land fraud case, involving the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt, is an eyewash. Reiterating the party's demand for a CBI probe, the AIADMK's Dindigul West district unit staged a protest in Palani.
The protest was led by the party's treasurer Dindigul Srinivasan. West district secretary VPP Paramasivam and Palani MLA Ravi Manoharan were present. During the protest, party workers raised slogans demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged land fraud and called upon the State government to take appropriate action.
Addressing the gathering, Dindigul Srinivasan said, "The Chief Minister says his government will provide clean governance and will not tolerate corruption. But no effective action has been taken in the Palani land fraud case. These land registrations took place during your tenure. Yet, the HR&CE Minister speaks as though he knows nothing about the issue."
"While the CB-CID investigation is under way, those who purchased the properties have not come under the ambit of the inquiry. The police say they are searching for three absconding persons. A police force that can trace people in the United States claims it cannot find those who are near Palani," he said.
"The CB-CID investigation itself is an eyewash. As our party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has demanded, the case should be investigated by the CBI. Only then can the investigation proceed without interference," he said.
He further said, "The government has not disbursed the women's entitlement assistance for the past three months. Chief Minister Vijay is functioning like MK Stalin's younger brother. On the Mekedatu dam issue, the Chief Minister has said he will meet Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. But the Karnataka government has already stated that it cannot provide water regardless of who makes the request."