HR&CE minister can't feign ignorance about Palani temple land registration; CBI probe only solution: AIADMK ex-minister

"While the CB-CID investigation is under way, those who purchased the properties have not come under the ambit of the inquiry. The police say they are searching for three absconding persons. A police force that can trace people in the United States claims it cannot find those who are near Palani," he said.

"The CB-CID investigation itself is an eyewash. As our party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has demanded, the case should be investigated by the CBI. Only then can the investigation proceed without interference," he said.

He further said, "The government has not disbursed the women's entitlement assistance for the past three months. Chief Minister Vijay is functioning like MK Stalin's younger brother. On the Mekedatu dam issue, the Chief Minister has said he will meet Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. But the Karnataka government has already stated that it cannot provide water regardless of who makes the request."