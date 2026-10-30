HR&CE makes U-turn, revises transfer orders

CHENNAI: In an unusual administrative reversal, the State government has modified the transfer and posting arrangements of six joint commissioners in the HR&CE Department within six days of issuing the original order, cancelling certain earlier appointments and assigning the officers revised places of posting.
The revised proceedings, issued by HR&CE Secretary V Rajaraman on October 29, refer to the department's October 23 transfer order and a communication from the HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay dated October 27. The proceedings state that the changes were made on administrative grounds.
Under the revised arrangement, K Ramu, who was serving at the Thiruverkadu Devi Karumariamman Temple, has been posted to Chennai Division-1, while K Renugadevi, transferred from Madurai, has been assigned to the Thiruverkadu temple.
K Ramani, earlier posted in Chennai Division-3, has been moved to the department's headquarters as joint commissioner (verification). P Anitha, transferred from Karaikudi, has been assigned to Chennai Division-3. P Vijaya, earlier posted to Chennai Division-1, has been shifted to Tiruvannamalai, while C Kumaradurai, who was at the headquarters, has been posted to Karaikudi.
The order also cancels specific appointments made under the earlier proceedings to accommodate the revised postings.
Departmental sources said the officers had not assumed charge at their originally allotted stations. However, the government order does not identify non-joining as the reason for the revision.