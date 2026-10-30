HR&CE makes U-turn, revises transfer orders

The revised proceedings, issued by HR&CE Secretary V Rajaraman on October 29, refer to the department's October 23 transfer order and a communication from the HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay dated October 27. The proceedings state that the changes were made on administrative grounds.

Under the revised arrangement, K Ramu, who was serving at the Thiruverkadu Devi Karumariamman Temple, has been posted to Chennai Division-1, while K Renugadevi, transferred from Madurai, has been assigned to the Thiruverkadu temple.