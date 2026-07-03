HR&CE joint commissioner held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe for temple renovation work

TIRUCHY: DVAC has arrested the HR&CE joint commissioner and her aide for receiving a bribe of Rs one lakh for the temple renovation work in Thanjavur on Thursday.
The renovation of the ancient Vanmeeganathar Temple at Theepambak village near Ammapettai is under way. When contractor Mathiyazhagan of Nagapattinam, who is overseeing the work, approached joint commissioner Jothilakshmi (47) for further proceedings of renovation works, she demanded a bribe of Rs one lakh from him.
Based on Mathiyazhagan's complaint with the DVAC in Thanjavur, on Thursday evening, both Jothilakshmi and her aide Girija (51) were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh.
Soon, the team arrested both Jothilakshmi and Girija. A subsequent search was held at Jothilakshmi's house on Nanjikottai Road. Later, she was produced before the court and was lodged in prison.