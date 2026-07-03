HR&CE joint commissioner held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe for temple renovation work

The renovation of the ancient Vanmeeganathar Temple at Theepambak village near Ammapettai is under way. When contractor Mathiyazhagan of Nagapattinam, who is overseeing the work, approached joint commissioner Jothilakshmi (47) for further proceedings of renovation works, she demanded a bribe of Rs one lakh from him.

Based on Mathiyazhagan's complaint with the DVAC in Thanjavur, on Thursday evening, both Jothilakshmi and her aide Girija (51) were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh.