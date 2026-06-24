HR&CE drops Ooty temple parking lot project

CHENNAI: The State government has cancelled the proposed multi-level car parking project at the Arulmigu Vinayagar Temple in Coonoor, Nilgiris district.
The project was announced during the 2024-25 Assembly session, with a proposal to establish a multi-level parking facility at the temple at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. Subsequently, a Government Order was issued to undertake the work at a cost of Rs 10.36 crore, using funds from the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple, under the HR&CE Department at Marudhamalai.
According to a release issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Tuesday, the government reviewed the proposal and decided to cancel the construction order as the project had not commenced.
The department said the Coonoor temple had limited revenue and lacked basic infrastructure. It noted that the earlier decision involved obtaining a loan from the Marudhamalai temple's surplus funds to establish the parking facility.
After reviewing the proposal, the government decided to withdraw the order for the project and cancel the construction work, the release said. The HR&CE Department said orders cancelling the project have been issued.
It may be recalled that the issue had triggered a heated exchange in the Assembly on Monday between HR&CE Minister Ramesh and former minister of the department PK Sekarbabu over the proposed parking facility. The DMK leader accused the TVK minister of toeing the BJP line of denying temple funds for key projects for the greater good. The TVK minister replied, saying that the Vijay government has adopted a policy stance that temple funds would be used only for the benefit of shrines and devotees, a longtime demand of the BJP and right-wing forces.
After the Vijay govt's stance on temple funds only for devotees, HR&CE cancels the construction order issued by the previous DMK regime