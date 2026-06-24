HR&CE drops Ooty temple parking lot project

After reviewing the proposal, the government decided to withdraw the order for the project and cancel the construction work, the release said. The HR&CE Department said orders cancelling the project have been issued.

It may be recalled that the issue had triggered a heated exchange in the Assembly on Monday between HR&CE Minister Ramesh and former minister of the department PK Sekarbabu over the proposed parking facility. The DMK leader accused the TVK minister of toeing the BJP line of denying temple funds for key projects for the greater good. The TVK minister replied, saying that the Vijay government has adopted a policy stance that temple funds would be used only for the benefit of shrines and devotees, a longtime demand of the BJP and right-wing forces.