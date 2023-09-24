HR&CE dept to take up renovation works in over 200 ancient temples

CHENNAI: The department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments would take up renovation and restoration of more than 200 ancient temples. The state level experts’ committee has given its nod to take up the works.

The experts’ committee convened a meeting on September 22. Joint Commissioner (works) P Jayaraman chaired the meeting, in which the members held a detailed discussion on renovation of the ancient temples. They have permission to take the works in as many as 237 temples across the state.

“After taking up a field inspection of the temple to assess the present condition, the officials will submit reports before the experts committee. After analysing the report, the committee will give its permission on the kind of works that should be taken up,” said an official.

He continued that works would be taken up in temples, which are more than 100 years-old, only after the state level experts’ committees approval.

Spiritual Tour flagged off:

On Sunday, Minister for HR & CE department P K Sekarbabu flagged off a one-day spiritual tour from Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane to Vainava temples in the auspicious month of Puratachi. The department has been organising the spiritual tour in association with the tourism department. Six temples would be covered in the one-day tour. Similar tour programme is being organised in four zones, including Madurai, Trichy, and Tanjore.