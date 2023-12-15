HR&CE dept to send 20 lakh biscuit packets, water bottles to Sabarimala: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P K Sekarbabu said that the department is taking efforts to send 10 lakh biscuit packets and 10 lakh water bottles to Sabarimala, which has been witnessing a sudden surge of devotees in this season.

The Tamil Nadu government has also increased the number of buses from different parts of the state to Sabarimala to facilitate Ayyappa devotees.

"As per the direction of Chief Minister (M K Stalin), the HR and CE department works along with the state transport department to operate additional buses to Sabarimala from Kumily and Theni. Similarly, efforts have been taken to increase the frequency of bus services from Pampa to various parts of the state to help the devotees to return home in a hassle-free manner, " said the minister while distributing flood relief measures to people in Otteri and Puliyanthope in North Chennai, who were severely affected due to cyclonic storm Michaung.

The state government has taken the measures following the surge of devotees to the hilly shrine, leading to overcrowding. "We are making efforts to send 10 lakh water bottles and 10 lakh biscuits to Sabarimala, " said the minister alluding to the gathering of devotees in great numbers, leading to overcrowding in the last few days.

He further said that an executive officer and a superintendent of the department from Kanyakumari district have been working in Sabarimala to extend help to devotees from the state.

On the central team's visit to assess the damage due to the cyclonic storm, the minister said that the team has appreciated the flood mitigation preparedness pre and post cyclones. "We hope the Union Government will soon release Rs 12,000 crore sought by our CM for cyclone relief measures and rehabilitation works to bounce back from the severity of the cyclone, " said the minister, who was accompanied by Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya.

He assured that the government would distribute the flood relief aid of Rs 6,000 would be disbursed in a hassle-free manner to the affected families.