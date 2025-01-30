HR&CE dept to revamp 7 Murugan temples

CHENNAI: The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) would take up extensive works to improve the infrastructures under the master plan to the tune of Rs 946 crore in seven Murugan temples, according to Minister PK Sekarbabu. Chairing a review meeting on the works under the master plan on Wednesday, the minister said that the department would take up works at Rs 400 crore in Thiruchendur Murugan temple, Rs 240 crore works in and around Palani Murugan temple, Rs 183 crore in Tiruthani Murugan temple and Rs 61 crore works in Maruthamalai Murugan temple.

Apart from this, work would be taken up to improve the facilities in three other Murugan temples, including the one in Udhagamandalam. The works would be executed as per the Agama. Works such as the construction of parks, dining hall and recreation centre, cloakroom, exhibition, auditorium, and parking spot would be taken up.

An alternative road for Tiruthani Murugan temple would be constructed at Rs 55 crore to facilitate devotees coming from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka states, the minister further said.