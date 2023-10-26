'HR&CE dept to restore 25 ancient temples in Chennai' :PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) P K Sekarbabu on Thursday directed the department officials to expedite the works to renovate and restore the temples, which are in dilapidated condition, in the state and it would cover as many as 25 ancient temples in Zone I in Chennai region in the first phase of the programme.

The department has been taking up works in dilapidated temples, which come under its purview, to restore them and conducting kumbhabhishekam.

The officials have been instructed to speed up the works, the minister said after conducting a field inspection in ancient temples in and around Choolai in Chennai.

As part of the programme, the department would take up works in as many as 25 temples that were in dire need of attention. The works have been taken up as per the recommendations of the zone and state level expertise teams, the minister said.

He also directed the officials to take appropriate actions to retrieve the temple properties from the encroachers and initiate department action against those who failed to pay rent to the shops built in the temple properties.