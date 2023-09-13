HR&CE dept builds golden, silver chariots for eight temples at Rs 35 cr

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday said the department has taken up work to build golden chariot at Rs 20 crore for three temples and silver chariot for five temples at Rs 15 crore.



Golden temple cars would be build for Bhavani Amman temple in Periyapalayam, Gangadeeswarar temple in Purasawalkam in Chennai and Anjaneyar temple in Nanganallur, the minister told media persons after inaugurating the work to building golden chariot for Anjaneyar temple.

After carving the temple car in wood, the frames would be covered with golden plates. The work of carving the temple car in wood would be carried out at Rs 34 lakh. The work would be completed within six months, said Sekarbabu who was accompanied by minister for Rural Industries including cottage industries, small industries and TN Urban Habitat Development Board TM Anbarasu.

Apart from this, the department has taken up work to build wooden chariots for 51 temples at Rs 31.24 crore and repair and renovate 13 wooden chariots at Rs 4.12 crore, the minister said and recalled that the department had already renovated several temple cars and roll them out to take the deities on procession in several temples.

He also pointed out a newly built silver chariot of Tiruttani Subramanya Swamy temple with contribution from devotees. It was created at Rs 4 crore and put to use last week.