HR&CE bid to auction Alavandar Trust land stalled following PMK’s opposition

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department’s (HR&CE) auction of 60 acres of land belonging to Alavandar Naicker Trust, proposed to be held in the upcoming week, was stalled following PMK’s opposition.

About 1,300 acres of land owned by Alavandar Naicker was trusted with the HR&CE department after his death as he did not have any children who could inherit it.

About 60 acres from the massive area of land that lies on the East Coast Road between Kovalam and Mamallapuram was to be let out on tender for commercial purposes for a five year lease by the HR&CE department to incur an income from the shops that would be set up there.

However, several entities including the PMK party raised a lot of opposition over the decision and petitioned the HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu in this regard.

Following the PMK party and Vanniyar Sangam’s opposition, the decision to conduct an auction on July 20 has been postponed indefinitely by the HR&CE department.