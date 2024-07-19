HR&CE dept launches spiritual tour to Amman temples

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Friday launched a spiritual tour to popular Amman temples in the state.

Elderly devotees aged between 60 and 70 years would benefit under the free spiritual tour, it said.

Minister P K Sekar Babu handed over travel kits to as many as 52 devotees to mark the launch of the spiritual tour at a function in the Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore.

A total of 1,000 devotees from six zones would be selected under the programme and taken on a spiritual tour.

The department had already launched similar programmes including one that covered the six abodes of Lord Murugan in the state.