How Senthilbalaji continues in Cabinet: Annamalai

TIRUPATTUR: BJP state president K Annamalai at Tirupattur as part of his En Mann, En Makkal yatra on Wednesday said, it is surprising that when a government official can be suspended if he spends 48 hours in jail, V Senthilbalaji continues to be a Minister drawing a salary despite being in jail for 8 months.

Stating that cases were pending against 12 Ministers, the BJP chief said soon there might be a situation where Ministers without portfolios outnumber those with portfolios.

Referring to investments attracted by the state government, he said though Chief Minister MK Stalin said investments received were Rs 6.60 lakh crore, Uttar Pradesh received Rs 33 lakh crore and attained the second position at the national level pushing TN to the third position. Gujarat received Rs 26 lakh crore investment. This revealed which states were developing, he said and added that in Tamil Nadu, 40 per cent commission was sought from investors, which was the reason why investments went elsewhere.

Promising to start Navodaya schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas across the state, the BJP state president said, this was the reason why PM Narendra Modi’s hands should be strengthened to win a third term. He promised to spend a night with the tribal people in the Jawadhu hills to learn their problems first hand during his campaign for the parliamentary polls.

One injured in flagpole collapse during rally

One person was injured when a flagpole, erected to welcome BJP state president K Annamalai to Tirupattur, fell on him on Wednesday.The Tirupattur–Jolorpet stretch was awash with banners and BJP flags.

However, a 50-feet high flagpole suddenly collapsed at Tirupattur –Pudupet junction and fell on Ghani (54) son of Mohammed Ghalil of Periyar Nagar in the town resulting in the victim sustaining head injuries.

As none of those present took notice of Ghani despite him bleeding profusely from the wound on his head, Ghani himself called for an auto and went to the Tirupattur Government Hospital. Despite news of the incident spreading among the crowd, Annamalai continued with his En Mann, En Makkal yatra.