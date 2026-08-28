How much cash can government staff on duty carry, Madras High Court asks Tamil Nadu government

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought the State government’s views on the feasibility of issuing uniform guidelines or a government order, prescribing the amount of cash a government employee can possess while on duty.
“The government has an objective to eradicate corruption, and a guideline framed in this regard may strengthen its objective,” observed Justice B Pugalendhi.
Observing that almost every payment can now be made digitally, the judge said the government should consider fixing an appropriate threshold for the amount of cash that government employees can carry to their office.
The court was hearing a writ petition filed by a sub-registrar, challenging the proceedings before the Tribunal for Disciplinary Proceedings, Tirunelveli, after she was found in possession of Rs 45,000 while on duty at Mukkodal in Tirunelveli on January 8, 2021.
The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the sub-registrar had been harassed for possessing the money, which she was carrying for her wedding expenses.
The court said the case was registered after a surprise inspection by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.
However, the court noted that there appeared to be no common guideline prescribing the maximum amount of cash a government servant could possess while on duty.
It also noted there have been cases when prosecutions had been initiated for possessing as low as Rs 1,500 in cash.
The additional advocate general produced a circular issued by the Inspector General of Registration, Chennai, dated February 23, 2009, prescribing certain guidelines on the possession of money by the Registration Department staff.
The court, however, said there appeared to be no common guideline or government order, covering all government employees in the State.
The matter has been posted for September 3, 2026.