How much cash can government staff on duty carry, Madras High Court asks Tamil Nadu government

“The government has an objective to eradicate corruption, and a guideline framed in this regard may strengthen its objective,” observed Justice B Pugalendhi.

Observing that almost every payment can now be made digitally, the judge said the government should consider fixing an appropriate threshold for the amount of cash that government employees can carry to their office.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by a sub-registrar, challenging the proceedings before the Tribunal for Disciplinary Proceedings, Tirunelveli, after she was found in possession of Rs 45,000 while on duty at Mukkodal in Tirunelveli on January 8, 2021.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the sub-registrar had been harassed for possessing the money, which she was carrying for her wedding expenses.