How difficult is it to register corruption cases against powerful people, asks angry Madras High Court

Justice Anand Venkatesh made the observation while hearing a contempt petition filed by Arappor Iyakkam over the delay in proceedings against former minister SP Velumani and IAS officers KS Kandasamy and K Vijayakarthikeyan in a tender irregularities case.

"How difficult is it to register corruption cases against powerful people in this country? If there were no public-spirited persons or judges, there would be no corruption cases against anyone. Everyone would be a holy cow," the court remarked.

The DVAC had registered a case alleging irregularities to the tune of Rs 98.25 crore in the award of contracts for works in the Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations when Velumani was the Municipal Administration and Water Supply minister.